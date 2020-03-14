Powerful windstorm causes power outages throughout Hope

Two separate power outages are affecting residents of Hope this morning after a powerful wind storm caused transmission circuit failures.

According to BC Hydro, 620 customers along the Trans-Canada Highway are affected by the outages, which started up shortly after 2:30 a.m. this morning (March 14).

Crews are still on-site trying to fix the issues.

A third power outage occurred this morning due to a motor vehicle incident at 7:30 p.m last night (March 13) in the 56000 – 56100 block of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Less than five customers are affected.

