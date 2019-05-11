Power restored to the north after an hour-long outage

A massive power outage left thousands of homes across northern B.C. without power on Saturday, May 11.

BC Hydro’s supply from Prince Rupert across to Dawson Creek and down as far as Burns Lake and Chetwynd went down at 4.19 p.m., coming back on an hour later.

BC Hydro reported that a “transmission circuit failure” was responsible for the outage which affected over 10,000 customers.

BC Hydro reported another outage in Terrace at 6.38 p.m. south of Queensway Drive after a falling tree cut their lines due to the strong winds on Saturday. Power was restored at 8.20 p.m.

BC Hydro customers can check BC Hydro’s Outage List online for any updates during a power outage in their neighbourhood.