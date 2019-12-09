Power restored in West Kelowna

Power is out for those living near Mount Boucherie Secondary School

UPDATE: 4:50 p.m.

Power has been restored to more than 2,000 West Kelowna residents following a vehicle collision.

BC Hydro responded to the scene to restore the power for 4:50 p.m.

—————

Residents in West Kelowna living near Mount Boucherie Secondary School are reportedly in the dark, following a power outage.

It’s unclear what caused an outage, however one resident believes a transformer may have blown.

The outage was first reported about 4 p.m. Monday.

About 2507 BC Hydro customers are affected by the outage in the area north of Mission Hill Road, West of Casa Loma Road, south of Rose Meadow Road and east of Tallus Ridge Drive.

More to come.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.