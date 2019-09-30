A vehicle struck a power pole on Springfield Road around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. (Dan Taylor)

Power restored in Kelowna following car accident

The power outage happened around 3:30 p.m. after a car struck a power pole on Springfield Road.

  • Sep. 30, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The power has been restored to thousands of residents in Kelowna after a car hit a power pole earlier this afternoon.

At the height of the outage more than 13,000 residents were in the dark, including a large area in South Kelowna and in Rutland.

The power was out for about two hours before Fortis BC restored it.

The outage was caused after a SUV hit a power pole around 3:30 p.m. along Springfield Drive near Durnin Road, across from the Mission Creek Towers.

READ MORE: Traffic being rerouted around Springfield Road after vehicle hits power pole in Kelowna

Paul Clarke

Assistant bureau chief, B.C. Interior South Division

Email me at paul.clarke@blackpress.ca

Follow me on Twitter

Previous story
Traffic being rerouted around Springfield Road after vehicle hits power pole in Kelowna
Next story
Big snowfall at Apex Mountain Resort over the weekend

Just Posted

Most Read