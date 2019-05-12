Power restored after brief outage

Parts of the city left without electricity for roughly one hour Saturday afternoon, May 11

Large parts of the city were left without power lasting only a short while from about 4:20pm till just after 5pm in the evening on Saturday, May 11.

The City of Prince Rupert’s webpage gave residents concerned over the outage a link to B.C Hydro’s online website for updates on the status of the outage.

Power was restored shortly after 5pm.

The power cut affected other cities on the North Coast as far as Hazelton, Smithers and Fraser Lake which experienced similar outages.

The cause of the outage is not yet know and officials could not be reached for comment. More to come…

