Power pole fire leaves over 1,000 Penticton properties in the dark

A power pole fire is to blame for more than 1,000 properties being left in the dark Saturday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., 1,193 Fortis customers in the area east of Okanagan Lake, North of Penticton Creek, and south and west areas of the city lost power.

Luckily, the power outage didn’t impact the concert going on at Gyro Park for he mini Peach.

A power pole fire at Middle Bench Road and Todd Road caused the outage. Penticton fire department attended until Fortis arrived.

By 10 p.m. power was restored to everyone.

In June, a fire on a power pole in Naramata left over 3,000 in the dark. That one was also repaired by Fortis within a few hours.

An owl caused the outage on Jan. 2 that knocked out power to a quarter of the city of Penticton.

