Power outages planned for North Delta

Work planned for March 28 and 29 will affect more than 2,200 BC Hydro costumers

More than 2,200 BC Hydro costumers in the North Delta area will be out of power later this week due to scheduled power outages.

BC Hydro is making planned power supply upgrades in North Delta March 28 and 29, necessitating power outages.

Residents that will be affected have been notified by BC Hydro vie telephone, email and door hangers.

The George Mackie Library will also be impacted by the power outages on March 29 and is expected to reopen at 3 p.m. that day.

For more information or to report an outage, please contact BC Hydro at 1-800-BCHYDRO (1-800-224-9376) or *HYDRO (*49376) on your mobile device, or visit them online.

Address and areas that will be impacted by the BC Hydro Outages are:

March 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Addresses affected:

11226 – 11622 87a Ave.;

11225 – 11715 88 Ave.;

11234 – 11487 88a Ave.;

11268 – 11489 89 Ave.;

11233 – 11531 89a Ave.;

11214 – 11927 90 Ave.;

11570 – 11591 92 Ave.;

11418 – 11762 94 Ave.;

11636 – 11745 94a Ave.;

11645 95 Ave.;

11776 and 11786 95a Ave.;

8984 and 9010 112 St.;

8855 – 9079 112a St.;

8807 and 8838 113 St.;

8919 – 8985 113a St.;

8767 – 9380 114 St.;

8811 – 9380 115 St;

9411 and 9412 115a St.;

8754 – 9548 116 St.;

8753 – 9556 116a St.;

9400 – 9526 117a St.;

11773 – 11793 Fern Way.;

9001 – 9072 Fircrest Dr.;

9002 – 9072 Hayward Pl.;

8995 Mitchell Way;

9168 – 9182 Sato Pl.

March 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Addresses affected:

11199 84 Ave.;

10967 – 11325 86 Ave.;

11117 – 11546 87 Ave.;

11220 – 11328 91 Ave.;

11384 – 11592 92 Ave.;

11444 – 11536 93 Ave.;

11326 – 11814 95 Ave.;

11280 – 12037 96 Ave.;

11888 – 12015 97 Ave.;

11948 – 12029 98 Ave.;

8630 – 8704 111 St.;

8435 – 9290 112 St.;

9035 – 9571 114 St.;

9234, 9359 and 9360 115 St.;

9535 – 9595 116 St.;

9500 – 9536 117 St.;

9210 – 9577 118 St.;

9585 – 9860 120 St.;

8648 – 8698 110a St.;

8535 – 8686 111b St.;

8615 – 8697 112a St.;

8619 – 8669 113a St.;

9410 – 9495 113b St.;

8645 – 9331 114a St.;

8646 – 9554 115a St.;

9540 – 9550 119a St.;

10960 – 11548 86a Ave.;

11402 – 11437 91a Ave.;

11095 – 11554 92a Ave.;

11415 – 11551 93a Ave.;

11411 – 11541 94a Ave.;

11340 – 11883 95a Ave.;

11879 – 11972 96a Ave.;

11910 – 11972 97a Ave.;

9122 – 9132 Annieville Pl.;

9401 – 9585 Dawson Cres.;

11227 – 11278 Dawson Pl.;

9168 – 9198 Delview Lane.;

9300 – 9404 Ebor Rd.;

9505 – 9525 Grant Pl.;

11258 – 11378 Kendale Pl.;

11234 – 11276 Kendale View;

11118 – 11365 Kendale Way;

11124 – 11142 Knudson Rd.;

9164 – 9191 Mulholland Pl.;

11330 – 11568 Pemberton Cres.;

9041 – 9095 Pemberton Pl.;

8650 – 8690 Shepherd Way;

9612 and 9615 Townline Div.