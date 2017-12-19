Power outages causing snow days for some Nanaimo students

Check Twitter, Facebook, the Nanaimo school district website or its mobile app for the latest on the snow situation, says the district. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

It will end up being a snow day after all for some Nanaimo school district students.

Environment Canada issued a snowfall warning through the evening, and while schools opened as usual, power outages have the district encouraging parents to pick up their children for the day, according to Dale Burgos, school district spokesman.

Burgos said there are three options during a snow event – schools remain open with buses running, schools remain open with buses cancelled and cancellation of buses and schools.

The district went with the first option today, said Burgos.

Burgos said the district wouldn’t make a decision to cancel halfway through a school day, unless there were extenuating circumstances.

“As far as I know and what I’ve been told, is schools will remain open for the day,” said Burgos. “However, we do recognize there was a new weather alert that was updated this morning and it looks like it will be snowing until later this afternoon … no decision has been made about cancelling schools.”

A number of schools have seen power outages due to the weather, and Burgos said the district is encouraging parents to pick up their children.

According to the district Twitter account, Pleasant Valley, Gabriola, École North Oyster and McGirr were among schools with outages, however power was restored to Frank J. Ney Elementary.

Burgos said parents can check Twitter, Facebook, the district website, www.sd68.bc.ca, or the SD68 app for the latest info.

Vancouver Island University’s Nanaimo campus is open.

