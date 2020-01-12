Power outages affecting thousands of residents in the region

A B.C. Hydro outage map shows areas of north Nanaimo without power north of Hammond Bay Road, with Lantzville also in the dark. (B.C. Hydro/Google Maps image)

High winds caused headaches for ferry travellers all day, and now power is knocked out in a few areas in and around Nanaimo.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning at 6:50 p.m. for the east coast of Vancouver Island from Duncan to Nanaimo.

“Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring,” the warning noted. “A strong blast of northwest winds pushing down southern sections of the Strait of Georgia is affecting parts of east Vancouver Island near Nanaimo as well as areas of Richmond and Delta near the water.”

The northwest winds of 70 kilometres per hour are expected to ease later Sunday night.

B.C. Hydro issued a regional alert Sunday night, noting that high winds have caused a number of outages.

“Crews are working to restore customers in the area and hope to have as many customers restored tonight as possible,” the alert noted. “Customers on Hornby Island will be out overnight, weather dependent will be arriving in the morning on site at 10 a.m. We appreciate your patience, and will continue to provide updates as they are available.”

Hydro notes on its website that the Lantzville outage is due to a tree coming down on wires, while the cause of the north Nanaimo outage is so far undetermined.

More than 15,000 customers in the Vancouver Island North region are affected, according to hydro. An outage map shows areas of north Nanaimo without power north of Hammond Bay Road, with Lantzville and Gabriola Island also in the dark.

