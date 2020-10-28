Power outage south of Bridge Lake impacts 85 customers

Around 85 customers are without power south of Bridge Lake due to a fallen tree across the lines.

The affected customers have been without power since 9:57 a.m. and are located South of Bonaparte Road around Eagan Lake. A BC Hydro work crew is on-site working to restore the power and clear away the fallen tree.

Following last night’s snowfall and rain, driving has been treacherous throughout the Cariboo and there have been reports of lights flickering in the Forest Grove and Canim Lake area. Currently, however, there are major outages.

100 Mile House Free Press