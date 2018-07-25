BC Hydro is notifying customers of a scheduled power outage that is set to occur on Saturday, July 29, 2018. (Black Press files)

Power outage scheduled for Vanderhoof area

BC Hydro is notifying customers of a scheduled power outage that is set to occur on Saturday, July 29, 2018.

BC Hydro is notifying customers of a scheduled power outage that is set to occur on Saturday, July 29, 2018.

The reason for the scheduled outage is so that BC Hydro crews will have the opportunity to perform necessary equipment maintenance in the communities of Vanderhoof, the Saik’uz First Nation, Fort Fraser, Cluculz Lake and the Fraser Lake area.

Reportedly, BC Hydro is anticipating that the outage will impact more than 4,500 residents between the hours of 1:00 AM and 6:00 AM on the aforementioned date.

Furthermore, BC Hydro is urging residents to be prepared to unplug electronic devices to keep them safe and ultimately prevent any damage. They suggest that turning off major appliances and unplugging all electrical equipment is important, as well as turning off lights and heaters over night.

Additionally, elevators and garage doors may not work during the scheduled power outage.

