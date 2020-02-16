A power outage in Sidney has left over 1,500 residents in the dark on Sunday morning. (Google Maps)

Power outage leaves more than 1,500 Sidney residents in the dark Sunday

BC Hydro customers without power since 7:57 a.m. on Feb. 16

  • Feb. 16, 2020 12:00 a.m.
A power outage in Sidney has left more than 1,500 residents in the dark.

BC Hydro’s website says power has been off since 7:57 a.m. Sunday. The affected areas include north of Lochside Drive, south of Henry Ave, east of Canora Road and west of Fourth Street Fire.

Crews are enroute to help the 1,539 customers affected and are expected to arrive by 9:25 a.m.

