The affected area near Westlake Road in the Rose Valley area. (BC Hydro)

A power outage in West Kelowna’s Rose Valley area has left 96 properties without power.

The power has been out in the area since 2:26 p.m. according to BC Hydro.

BC Hydro is currently investigating the cause of the outage and crews have been assigned to the area.

@michaelrdrguezmichael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com