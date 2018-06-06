751 customers were out of power on June 6 in Prince Rupert. (BCHydro/Google Maps)

Power outage in Prince Rupert under investigation

BCHydro crews are working on a power outage on the east side of the city

  • Jun. 6, 2018 12:00 a.m.
More than 750 BC Hydro customers in Prince Rupert are out of power.

For people east of 11th Avenue and south of Humphrey Street, the power went out at 4:40 p.m. on June 6. The cause is currently under investigation.

More to come.

