Power outage in Chilliwack due to transformer fire downtown

Power goes out for more than 2,700 customers at noon on Monday

A transformer that blew and caught fire was the reason for a power outage in Chilliwack on Feb. 1, 2021 that affected at least 2700 BC Hydro customers. (BC Hydro map)

A blown transformer is the suspected cause of a widespread power outage in Chilliwack this afternoon.

More than 2700 customers are without power in the downtown and Fairfield Island areas, as of noon. As fire crews were called out to deal with the transformer fire, in the vicinity of Gore Avenue and Nowell Street, at least one person was trapped in an elevator on Princess Avenue.

BC Hydro has their crew listed on site as of 12:23 p.m.

