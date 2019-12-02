Power outage impacting Harrison, Agassiz

Two separate incidents are affecting homes in both communities

Two separate incidents have taken down power in Harrison Hot Springs and the District of Kent Monday (Dec. 2).

According to BC Hydro, nearly 1,500 homes and businesses in Harrison Hot Springs, along Rockwell Drive and down Highway 9 to Else Road have been without power since 3 a.m. Monday morning.

The website lists the cause as a motor vehicle accident and anticipates the power will be back on by 1 p.m.

Crews are on site at an outage in #HarrisonHotSprings affecting 1500 customers caused by a motor vehicle accident. They're working to restore power for 1:00 p.m. this afternoon. Updates here: https://t.co/7TJUxwqtBC pic.twitter.com/TYWVqhX1Fv — BC Hydro (@bchydro) December 2, 2019

Harrison Hot Springs Elementary is one of the places without power, and has put out a notice that school will remain in session.

A significantly smaller group of people near downtown Agassiz on Agassiz Avenue have also been without power since 6:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The website identifies this outage as being caused by a cable fault, and is also expected to be repaired by 1 p.m.

