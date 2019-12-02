Power outage affecting homes in Harrison and Agassiz. (BC Hydro)

Power outage impacting Harrison, Agassiz

Two separate incidents are affecting homes in both communities

  • Dec. 2, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Two separate incidents have taken down power in Harrison Hot Springs and the District of Kent Monday (Dec. 2).

According to BC Hydro, nearly 1,500 homes and businesses in Harrison Hot Springs, along Rockwell Drive and down Highway 9 to Else Road have been without power since 3 a.m. Monday morning.

The website lists the cause as a motor vehicle accident and anticipates the power will be back on by 1 p.m.

Harrison Hot Springs Elementary is one of the places without power, and has put out a notice that school will remain in session.

A significantly smaller group of people near downtown Agassiz on Agassiz Avenue have also been without power since 6:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The website identifies this outage as being caused by a cable fault, and is also expected to be repaired by 1 p.m.

grace.kennedy@ahobserver.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. Hydro in Nanaimo warns about effects of wild weather
Next story
Nominate an exceptional citizen for Province’s highest honour

Just Posted

Most Read