Power outage hits Prince Rupert

Power is out in much of Prince Rupert this afternoon, including the entire downtown, due to a downed wire.
The outage occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26. BC Hydro has estimated service should be restored around 4:45 p.m.
More than 1,250 customers have been affected by the outage. The affected areas are north of Comox Ave., west of Albert Ave., and south of Manson Way.
Updates to follow.
Alex Kurial | Journalist
