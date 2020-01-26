Power outage hits Prince Rupert

Power is out in the entire downtown, service crews on scene

A Jan. 26 power outage knocked out service to Prince Rupert’s downtown, and more. (BC Hydro map)

Power is out in much of Prince Rupert this afternoon, including the entire downtown, due to a downed wire.

The outage occurred shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 26. BC Hydro has estimated service should be restored around 4:45 p.m.

More than 1,250 customers have been affected by the outage. The affected areas are north of Comox Ave., west of Albert Ave., and south of Manson Way.

Updates to follow.

