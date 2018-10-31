Power outage hits 33 customers on Quadra Island – BC Hydro

BC Hydro is reporting that more than 30 customers are affected by a power outage on Quadra Island.

Map showing area affected by power outages on Wednesday. Screenshot from bchydro.com

The power company’s website says that the outage began on Tuesday evening at 8:06 p.m. and is currently affecting 33 customers.

A map on the BC Hydro website indicates that most of Cedar Dr. is affected by the outage, along with Spruce Pl., Alder Pl. and Arbutus Rd.

Crews were expected to be on-site by 7 a.m. today and the cause is “under investigation.”

