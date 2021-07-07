Power outage from Penticton to Naramata

It is not known what caused the outage or when it will end

A power outage has hit Penticton and Naramata.

While the power outage was removed from the city’s outage map at around 9 p.m., the outage is still listed on the FortisBC website from the city’s edge north beyond Naramata.

The city map showed the outage stretching across most of the city north from Eckhardt Avenue.

Two individual outages are listed on the Fortis outage map; one stretching from the centre of Naramata north that has a cause listed as a transmission outage, and an outage from Naramata to the city of Penticton’s borders which is listed as being caused by a fire.

Approximately 1278 customers are affected by the two outages according to FortisBC, which began around 7:26 p.m.

The outages both have an estimated time of restoration of midnight tonight.

It is not currently known where any particular fire may have been.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.