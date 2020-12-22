Juan de Fuca Rec Centre in Colwood is temporarily closed after a power outage Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file)

Power outage closes Juan de Fuca Rec Centre in Colwood

All facilities not operating since 11 a.m., according to tweet

  • Dec. 22, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre in Colwood is temporarily closed due to a power outage Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet, all facilities were not operating as of 11 a.m. on Dec. 22.

More to come.

READ MORE: Thousands still without power on Vancouver Island after Monday snowstorm

