Power outage closes Juan de Fuca Rec Centre in Colwood

All facilities not operating since 11 a.m., according to tweet

Juan de Fuca Rec Centre in Colwood is temporarily closed after a power outage Tuesday morning. (Black Press Media file)

The Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre in Colwood is temporarily closed due to a power outage Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet, all facilities were not operating as of 11 a.m. on Dec. 22.

Due to a power outage all facilities at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre site are currently and temporarily closed. When we know more information we will provide updates through our social media. Thank you for your patience and understanding. @cfax1070 @CHEK_News @TheQdotFM — WestShore Recreation (@wsrecreation) December 22, 2020

More to come.

READ MORE: Thousands still without power on Vancouver Island after Monday snowstorm

