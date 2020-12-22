Power outage closes Juan de Fuca Rec Centre in Colwood

The Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre in Colwood is temporarily closed due to a power outage Tuesday morning.
According to a tweet, all facilities were not operating as of 11 a.m. on Dec. 22.
Due to a power outage all facilities at the Juan de Fuca Recreation Centre site are currently and temporarily closed. When we know more information we will provide updates through our social media. Thank you for your patience and understanding. @cfax1070 @CHEK_News @TheQdotFM
— WestShore Recreation (@wsrecreation) December 22, 2020
More to come.
