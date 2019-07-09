Power outage affected 14,000 in Mission, says BC Hydro

Outage occurred on Tuesday afternoon, but was quickly restored

A BC Hydro map shows the portions of Mission affected by a power outage on Tuesday afternoon.

A power outage affected 14,000 customers in Mission on Tuesday afternoon, according to BC Hydro.

The outage occurred just before 1 p.m. due to a “substation fault,” the agency stated on its website.

The website indicated that crews were on site and that power was restored just before 3 p.m.

A small portion of Abbotsford customers were also affected by the same outage, according to the BC Hydro website.