A BC Hydro map shows the portions of Mission affected by a power outage on Tuesday afternoon.

Power outage affected 14,000 in Mission, says BC Hydro

Outage occurred on Tuesday afternoon, but was quickly restored

  • Jul. 9, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A power outage affected 14,000 customers in Mission on Tuesday afternoon, according to BC Hydro.

The outage occurred just before 1 p.m. due to a “substation fault,” the agency stated on its website.

The website indicated that crews were on site and that power was restored just before 3 p.m.

A small portion of Abbotsford customers were also affected by the same outage, according to the BC Hydro website.

Previous story
Vernon council at odds with Victoria over lake rototilling
Next story
Land being cleared for potential development

Just Posted

Most Read