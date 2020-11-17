Power out to hundreds in Youbou

In spite of dire predictions by Environment Canada that the Cowichan Valley should brace for strong winds on Tuesday morning, the area has escaped mostly unscathed.

As of 11:30 a.m. the only outage being reported in the Cowichan Valley was a large one affecting 713 BC Hydro customers along most of Youbou Road at Cowichan Lake.

The cause of the outage is under investigation with a crew on the way.

Other areas of the Island were not so lucky. Northern Vancouver Island, including Courtenay and Campbell River were hit hard by the windstorm, with tens of thousands of people out of power.