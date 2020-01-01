Power out to hundreds in Cowichan to start the new year

At least 655 BC Hydro customers in the Cowichan Valley woke up without power on New Year’s Day.

Most of the outages were highly localized, affecting fewer than five people each, but one larger outage took out power to 64 north of Bayne Road, south of Koksilah Road and east of Riverside Road. Crews were on the scene as of 9:28 a.m. and the outage was being attributed to a tree down across wires.

Other outages affected cutomers on Aros Road, Uphill Road, Kingburne Drive and Lakeside Road, after winds followed a rainstorm Tuesday.