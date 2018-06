More than 1,500 West Kelowna residents are in the dark.

More than 1,500 West Kelowna residents are out of power tonight due to a downed wire.

BC Hydro said power has been out since around 7:30 p.m. and there is a crew on site trying to rectify the situation.

For more information, go to bchydro.com.

