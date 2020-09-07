Power out in pockets of Langley due to winds

BC Hydro is reporting a number of outages in the Langley area, and throughout the Lower Mainland

Trees are down and power is out in a variety of area of Langley after high winds started rolling in before noon today (Monday, Sept. 7, 2020). (Black Press Media files)

Pockets of Langley are without power this afternoon, after some high winds rolled into town knocking down trees and wires.

For instance, a chunk of North Langley, along 96th Avenue and Allard Crescent has been impacted, plus a small section of the Fort Langley village, as well as a few block between the freeway and Rawlison Crescent west of Glover Road, a couple chunks in Glen Valley are out, as is a sector near the hospital, and an area along 200th Street southwest of Brydon Lagoon and up into Brookswood and over into Surrey area all reporting power out.

Given the volume of calls, Hydro isn’t offering any estimates of how long it will take them to get out to the various areas and do necessary repairs.

But, people are encouraged to visit the BC Hydro outage website, or to report an outage, they can call 1 800 BCHYDRO (1 800-224-9376) or *HYDRO (*49376) on your mobile.

