Crews trying to restore power to more than 5,000 customers after outage hit just after noon Sunday

B.C. Hydro crews continue to work on restoring power to parts of Greater Vernon.

Power went out at 12:11 p.m., affecting 2,538 customers in an area listed on the BC Hydro outage page as west of Silver Star Road, south of Highway 97 and north of 14th Avenue, and another 2,688 customers west of Lynx Drive, east of Old Kamloops Road and north of Pottery Road.

There is no cuase listed for either outage.