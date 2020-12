Crew assigned to outage affecting nearly 1,500 customers

A power outage in Armstrong-Spallumcheen Sunday afternoon, Dec. 13, is affecting nearly 1,500 customers. (BC Hydro map)

Power has been lost in Armstrong-Spallumcheen Sunday afternoon, Dec. 13, affecting close to 1,500 customers.

The outage as listed on B.C. Hydro’s website is north of Macdonald Road and south of Schoolhouse Road.

Cause of the outage remains under investigation and a crew has been assigned.

