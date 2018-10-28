Power out in areas around Quesnel

Volunteer Fire Dept responded to three calls related to power lines last night

Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department responded early this morning, around 12:24 a.m. and 12:57 a.m., to two transformer/pole fires (one reported at Symington Road south of Quesnel, one reported at Johnston Avenue) and a report of lines down on Jones Street in North Quesnel at 1:16 a.m.

BC Hydro is reporting several outages in other areas near Quesnel; to the west of Quesnel and in an area along Highway 26, as well as two outages reported along West Fraser Road, according to its outages map.

A call to BC Hydro’s media line to discover the extent of the outages and whether the events are related has not yet been answered.

Local outages can be viewed or reported here.

More to come.

