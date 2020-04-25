Power has been knocked out for more than 2,800 BC Hydro customers in the Vernon area as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020. (BC Hydro photo)

Power out for North Okanagan residents

More than 2,800 BC Hydro customers in Vernon, Lumby and Lavington are without power

  • Apr. 25, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Thousands of residents are without power Saturday afternoon as a storm brews in the Vernon area.

A total of 875 BC Hydro customers have lost power in Lavington, east of Highway 6 and west of Horner Road, since 3:30 p.m. Crews have been assigned and the cause is under investigation.

Another 1916 customers are without power in the Lumby and Shuswap Falls area, east of Headgates Road, northwest of Highway 6 and south of Albers Road.

Vernon customers have been affected in the 6900 to 7400 block of Dixon Dam Road and the 7300 block of Deer Park Drive. As of 3:17 p.m., 65 customers have lost power in the area.

In Cherryville 1,270 customers are in a blackout south of Albers Road.

READ MORE: Landslide closes road connecting Princeton and Summerland

READ MORE: Body of missing man found, Chilliwack RCMP confirm

Brendan Shykora

Reporter, Vernon Morning Star

Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com

Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Vernon Morning Star

Previous story
Prince Rupert has unprecedented mail increases during COVID-19
Next story
Pandemic brings changes to fire department operations

Just Posted

Most Read