Power out for North Okanagan residents

More than 2,800 BC Hydro customers in Vernon, Lumby and Lavington are without power

Power has been knocked out for more than 2,800 BC Hydro customers in the Vernon area as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020. (BC Hydro photo)

Thousands of residents are without power Saturday afternoon as a storm brews in the Vernon area.

A total of 875 BC Hydro customers have lost power in Lavington, east of Highway 6 and west of Horner Road, since 3:30 p.m. Crews have been assigned and the cause is under investigation.

Another 1916 customers are without power in the Lumby and Shuswap Falls area, east of Headgates Road, northwest of Highway 6 and south of Albers Road.

Vernon customers have been affected in the 6900 to 7400 block of Dixon Dam Road and the 7300 block of Deer Park Drive. As of 3:17 p.m., 65 customers have lost power in the area.

In Cherryville 1,270 customers are in a blackout south of Albers Road.

Brendan Shykora

Vernon Morning Star