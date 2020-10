Crews are currently working to restore power

Crews are currently working to restore power to multiple Penticton homes (file photo).

There is currently a power outage in Penticton affecting the areas of Carmi Ave., Duncan Ave., MacCleave Ave., Matson Ave., James St., and Forestbrook Dr.

It is believed that a power poll has been damaged near Ridge Drive.

Crews are currently deployed and working to restore the power.

jesse.day@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Penticton Western News