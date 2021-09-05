Power out for many Clearwater residents Sunday morning

Crews have been assigned to the substation failure

Many BC Hydro customers in Clearwater may have woken up without power Sunday morning.

The power went out for 2,113 properties just after 10 a.m. from west of Raft River Road to the Old North Thompson Highway.

According to the BC Hydro outage site, crews have been assigned to the issue, which has been noted as a transmission circuit failure. The report was last updated at 10:43 a.m. and there is no estimated time of restoration.

The Times has reached out to BC Hydro.

More to come.

