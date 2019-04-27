Power out for 2,000 customers in north Nanaimo

Winds have knocked out power to about 3,500 homes across B.C. Hydro's north Island region

According to B.C. Hydro, an outage is affecting 2,200 customers in an area north of Monterey Drive and south of Groveland Drive.

It’s been a windy start to the weekend and now 2,000 homes are without power in Nanaimo’s north end.

According to B.C. Hydro, an outage is affecting 2,200 customers in an area north of Monterey Drive and south of Groveland Drive.

“We’ll be responding to an outage affecting 2200 customers in Nanaimo. Once crews arrive we’ll have the latest info on our mobile site,” notes a social media post from B.C. Hydro.

For more, visit this link.

The wind also affected B.C. Ferries sailings today.

RELATED: B.C. Ferries seeing delays, cancelling sailings due to mechanical and IT issues

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter