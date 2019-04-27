According to B.C. Hydro, an outage is affecting 2,200 customers in an area north of Monterey Drive and south of Groveland Drive.

Power out for 2,000 customers in north Nanaimo

Winds have knocked out power to about 3,500 homes across B.C. Hydro's north Island region

  • Apr. 27, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

It’s been a windy start to the weekend and now 2,000 homes are without power in Nanaimo’s north end.

According to B.C. Hydro, an outage is affecting 2,200 customers in an area north of Monterey Drive and south of Groveland Drive.

“We’ll be responding to an outage affecting 2200 customers in Nanaimo. Once crews arrive we’ll have the latest info on our mobile site,” notes a social media post from B.C. Hydro.

For more, visit this link.

The wind also affected B.C. Ferries sailings today.

RELATED: B.C. Ferries seeing delays, cancelling sailings due to mechanical and IT issues

editor@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. parents still missing out on hundreds of thousands in free money
Next story
Residents get chance to vote on Dashwood firehall project

Just Posted

Most Read