Power out for 1,700 in Vernon

Traffic lights out at 48th Avenue and 27th Street

A power outage has affected 1,704 customers in Vernon Tuesday morning.

The outage began just before 7:30 a.m. and affects the area south of Rimer Road, West of Phillips Road, East of 40th Avenue and North of Highway 6.

The cause of the outage is snowstorm-related, and BC Hydro crews have been assigned.

Traffic lights have been knocked out at 48th Avenue and 27th Street. Drivers are to treat the intersection as a four-way stop until they are restored.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

