SilverStar Mountain Resort received about 22 centimetres of snow Sunday, June 10. (Tracey D Kyle Sullivan photo)

Power out at snow-covered SilverStar

Power off for 831 customers since 3:18 p.m. Sunday, June 10. More than 20 cm of snow

  • Jun. 10, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  • News

An outage has left 831 BC Hydro customers without power at a snow-covered SilverStar Mountain Resort.

According to BC Hydro, power has been off since 3:18 p.m. Sunday, June 10. Crews are on site and the cause is under investigation. Hydro estimates that power will return at 6 p.m.

The outage occurred in tandem with unseasonable snow fall, which was measured at 22 centimetres Sunday morning.

It is not yet known whether the two instances are linked.

Related: Snow on mountains, highway weather statements in effect

More to come.

