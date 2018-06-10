Power out at snow-covered SilverStar

An outage has left 831 BC Hydro customers without power at a snow-covered SilverStar Mountain Resort.
According to BC Hydro, power has been off since 3:18 p.m. Sunday, June 10. Crews are on site and the cause is under investigation. Hydro estimates that power will return at 6 p.m.
The outage occurred in tandem with unseasonable snow fall, which was measured at 22 centimetres Sunday morning.
It is not yet known whether the two instances are linked.
More to come.
