According to Fortis BC, an estimated 184 customers are currently without power

According to Fortis BC, an estimated 184 customers are currently without power. (Fortis BC map)

As the temperature begins to dip, nearly 200 people in the Joe Rich area are without power.

According to Fortis BC, 184 customers are impacted by a reported power outage. There is currently no word on the cause of the outage, though Fortis BC anticipates power will be restored at about 7 p.m.

Related: Arctic chill to spread over Okanagan

The outage remains under investigation.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.