BC Transit has detour for bus route No. 52 after power lines down on Millstream. Photo Contributed

BC Transit issued a detour alert for bus route No. 52 that goes through Langford, due to a power line obstruction on Millstream.

The new route for No. 52 Bear Mountain from Millstream is left on Treanor, right on Setchfield, left on Goldeneye and left at Bear Mountain, and the new route for No. 52 Colwood from Bear Mountain is right on Goldeneye, right on Setchfield, left on Treanor and right on Millstream continuing along the usual route.