More than 1,500 customers affected by morning outage

Power was off for more than 1,500 Armstrong residents Tuesday morning.

An outage affecting the city, as well as Hullcar and Glenemma areas, was sparked shortly after 8 a.m.

Power is expected to be restored at 9:55 a.m.

The cause is under investigation and a BC Hydro crew is on site.

