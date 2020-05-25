Crews are on scene in Lake Country to restore power to 1,700 customers. (BC Hydro map outage)

Power knocked out for 1,700 Lake Country residents

BC Hydro crews on scene to restore the outage

  • May. 25, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Hundreds of Lake Country residents are without power this morning.

BC Hydro reports that crews are on scene to work to restore the outage, which was sparked around 8:30 a.m. affecting 1,700 customers.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

