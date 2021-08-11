Power knocked out following collision at rural intersection in Chilliwack

Crash happened at Lickman and Adams roads, hundreds without power

Emergency crews responded to a collision at Lickman and Adams roads where power was knocked out. (Google Maps)

Power has been knocked out following a crash involving a semi truck at the intersection of Lickman and Adams roads in Chilliwack.

Emergency crews responded to the collision which happened around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Power lines were knocked down as a result and more than 800 people were without power.

Lickman Road is closed between Sumas Central and Adams roads.

“Please avoid this area,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk, RCMP spokesperson.

It is not known how many vehicles or how many people were involved.

RCMP and BC Hydro are also on scene.

Check back here as more information becomes available.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack Progress