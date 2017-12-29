Power failures repaired in Aldergrove

Hydro crews still have plenty of work to do in Abbotsford and points east.

As of Friday morning, a small area near the Langley-Abbotsford border was the only remaining power failure affecting Langley residents. Larger failures were repaired overnight.

Power is back on for some Langley residents who lost electricity due to the freezing rain and snow Thursday.

BC Hydro reported several power failures along the Abbotsford-Aldergrove border that extended as far into Langley as 256th Street on Thursday.

Power was restored to the vast majority of homes by 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

A small power failure also extended from Abbotsford’s Lefeuvre Road into Glen Valley.

More power failures were being repaired in Abbotsford, Mission, Harrison, and Chilliwack.

Most of Langley escaped the freezing rain that hammered parts of the Fraser Valley Thursday, weighing down tree branches and sending them into power lines.