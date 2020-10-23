Power back on in Grand Forks as snow continues

Power was knocked out by a fallen tree limb near City Park, said city official

Power is back on in Grand Forks after a fallen tree limb brought down a section of line near City Park Friday, Oct. 23, Utilities Manager Rod Zielinski confirmed shortly after noon.

The outage hit the city amid the first major snowfall to hit the West Boundary this fall.

Businesses and residents lost power from 2nd through 5th streets at around 10:40 a.m, Sam Raybould of Grand Forks Electrical told The Gazette.

Grand Forks Fire/Rescue experienced a brief outage, but did not have to draw on reserve power, according to Deputy Fire Chief Rich Piché.

Traffic lights were knocked out at the intersection of Central Ave and 5th St. at around 11:30 a.m., coming back on at around noon.

