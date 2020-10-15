Poverty reduction events coming to Ksan Place Garden, online

Group 17 in Terrace and Area set up at George Little Park during Riverboat Days 2019. ( The Group 17 - Sustainable Development Goals: Terrace and area/ Facebook)

A newly established chapter of the BC Council for International Cooperation, Group 17, is working with local organizations to raise awareness of poverty in the Terrace area.

Oct. 17 marks the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty. Group 17’s goal is to implement the United Nation’s 17 sustainable development goals, which include making cities more sustainable, combating climate change, improving education and ending poverty.

The chapter is hosting a public workshop at the Ksan Place garden on Oct. 17, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to begin community discussions around issues and needs related to poverty.

Skeena Diversity Society is also working with Group 17, hosting online dialogues via Zoom on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 at 7:00 p.m. The first session will focus on housing and food accessibility, while the second will examine employment and education. Those events are open to anyone interested in brainstorming solutions, as well as businesses and organizations working in the field of poverty reduction.

For more information or to register for the Zoom events, visit bccic.ca/chapters/group-17-in-terrace, call (250)-635-3440 or email group17@gmail.com.

