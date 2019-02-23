Poutine, sweet treats tantalize taste buds at Maple Sugar Festival in Nanaimo

Christina Westby preps some poutine at the Maple Sugar Festival du Sucre d’Erable at Beban Park Saturday. (KARL YU/News Bulletin)

L’Association des Francophones de Nanaimo is holding the 18th Maple Sugar Festival du Sucre d’Erable at Beban Park social centre this weekend.

French Canadian cuisine is a feature, according to Cristian Zurita, association spokesperson, and Luc Begin, a volunteer, said people love the sweet treats.

“I would say the most popular food is probably not food, but toffee on snow,” said Begin. “It’s really traditional. It’s just maple syrup that you boil … then put it on snow, then it hardens, it becomes candy hard, and people just love that stuff, it’s addictive.”

The event began with the Dîner en Plaid Friday night featuring a one-metre tall “drink luge.”

“It’s a luge, so when you’re pouring your drink you’re going to pour it through the ice, so you’ll hold your glass up and it’ll pour into your glass,” Catharine Williams, association director, previously told the News Bulletin.

The festival will end on Sunday, Feb. 24.

reporter@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow Karl on Twitter and Instagram