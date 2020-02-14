Potholes in Vanderhoof recurring due to weather, says district office

Potholes in Vanderhoof are being fixed, but 'northern winter weather' is the reason they keep falling apart, says the district office.

The Omineca Express reached out to Lori Egli, chief administrative officer of the district to understand the timeline for Public Works crew to fix the big potholes next to A & W and Vanderhoof Health and Fitness.

Egli said the crew fixed those potholes on Jan. 29 and Jan. 30. Due to the season and weather, the crew will continue to fix the potholes when the weather is mild enough to do so, she added.

When asked why the potholes were recurring, if they were fixed just at the end of last month, Egli said, “the potholes in these areas are definitely weather related, as it thaws and freezes, frost builds under and pushes the patches out again.”

“Due to the weather, the crew patches a temporary patch, this is indicative of northern winter weather.”

In other news, Public Works superintendent Chad Westbrook presented the department’s January report to council on Feb. 10.

Crew members are working on snow plowing, snow removal, clearing roads, pulling curbs in downtown core and pushing back shoulders.

The department is also working on amending their 2020 budget based on council direction with the five year plan adoption and the shift of two 2020 projects to 2021.

Both the projects referenced here are road capital projects, which were pushed back due to a price hike.

READ MORE: Vanderhoof road projects of the year stalled due to price hike

The crew is additionally pursuing permits to ditch Recreation Avenue east to the lagoons. Apart from that they are working on installing a security system in all municipal buildings and are installing a filtration system for the main water line at the Vanderhoof airport.

The water distribution project at the airport is on hold until Northern Health gives its approval.

