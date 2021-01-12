Pothole creates major issues for motorists in Abbotsford

A pothole is being patched on Highway 1 after causing issues for motorists this afternoon.

Motorists can expect some delays on Highway 1 this afternoon as crews are fixing a large pothole that was causing headaches for a number of drivers earlier today.

The pothole, located between the McCallum Road and Sumas Way exits, is located in the left lane.

Numerous reports stated that drivers were changing flat tires shortly after encountering the pothole. Crews are now on the scene but the left lane is currently blocked as they fix the area.

It’s unclear what caused the pothole.

