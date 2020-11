Wind is expected to pick up late Sunday night

Metro Vancouver is expected to see winds of up to 60 kilometres per hour starting Sunday (Nov. 29) night and into Monday morning, according to Environment Canada.

The winds will be south to southeast Sunday night before veering sharply to the northwest at 40 to 60 kilometres per hour on Monday morning. The winds are expected to ease by noon.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

North Delta Reporter