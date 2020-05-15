Potential for high water in Keremeos and surrounding areas, warns RDOS

Sandbagging locations are located in Keremeos at 1st Avenue and Hwy 3A, and in Olalla on Main Street at the intersections of 1st Street, and 5th Street. (File)

A potential for high water in Keremeos and the surrounding areas has prompted a notice by the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen.

Residents in Olalla are also encouraged to prepare for localized flooding.

The regional district says the Similkameen River and Keremeos Creek have the potential to rise significantly in the coming days, and low-lying land and areas near rivers, creeks, and drainages could also see a rise in groundwater.

As a result, their Emergency Operations Centre is taking immediate steps to reduce household wastewater drainage. This, they explain, also includes septic systems which have the potential to stop working if flooded.

The centre recommends:

Flush toilets only when necessary

Take brief showers instead of baths if possible, and don’t leave water running

When washing dishes by hand, don’t leave the tap running

Only run dishwashers on quick cycles

Water your gardens by hand

If you experience crawlspace flooding, pump into the storm sewer if possible.

The emergency centre expects groundwater will rise for the next few days and start to recede within the next week or two.

Sandbagging locations are located in Keremeos at First Avenue and Highway 3A, and in Olalla on Main Street at the intersections of First Street, and Fifth Street.

For up-to-date information from the RDOS visit http://emergency.rdos.bc.ca or call 250-490-4225.

