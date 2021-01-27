Potential COVID-19 exposure reported at Esquimalt elementary school

Parents and guardians received a letter from Island Health on Jan. 26 warning of a potential COVID-19 exposure at the school from Jan. 20 to 22. (Google Maps)

Contact tracing is underway at an Esquimalt elementary school after a potential COVID-19 exposure.

On Jan. 26, parents, guardians and staff received a letter from Island Health, warning that a member of the Ecole Macaulay Elementary School community had tested positive for the virus and was now in isolation.

The letter says potential dates of exposure were Jan. 20 to 22.

Parent Jeremy Smith says his child was in the same playgroup as the infected student and he now has to quarantine until Feb. 5.

Smith, who is a member of the Armed Forces, has a heart condition. He worries about the length of time between the exposure and the notification. It’s unclear, at this time, when SD61 became aware of the exposure.

“We didn’t find out until about one week later,” he said. “That needs to be tightened up … now because I’ve possibly been exposed, a whole unit could be shut down.”

Island Health and the Greater Victoria School District have not yet returned requests for comment.

