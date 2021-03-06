Potential COVID-19 exposure on March 1 Penticton flight

Interior Health lists a public exposure for the Pacific Air Flight from Vancouver on March 1

A flight from Vancouver to Penticton on March 1 has had a potential COVID-19 exposure.

The exposure occured on Pacific Coastal Air flight 8P1303.

Interior Health includes the flight on it’s public exposure list, but does not list how many seats were exposed.

Pacific Coastal Air currently flies a 19-passenger pressurized turboprop Beech 1900D on its Vancouver-Penticton route.

Any passengers aboard the flight are reccommended to immediately self-isolate for 14 days.

