Potential COVID-19 exposure confirmed at Elkford’s Rocky Mountain Elementary School

Interior Health have reported a potential COVID-19 exposure at Elkford’s Rocky Mountain Elementary School as having occurred on Monday Nov. 30, Tuesday Dec. 1 and Wednesday Dec. 2.

A letter from School District Five confirmed that one “member of the school community” tested positive to COVID-19, and is currently self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. No information was released on when they tested positive, and whether they were a member of staff or a student. No further information will be released about the case for privacy reasons.

The letter also mentioned that while health authorities perform contact tracing, students are to continue coming to school, performing all mandated health screenings and procedures.

“Only the health authority can determine who is a close contact,” said the letter.

“If you are contacted by Interior Health Authority, please follow their advice. If you are not contacted by Interior Health Authority, it has been determined that your child is not at risk of developing COVID-19.”

